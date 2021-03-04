Bobby R. Ezell
Bobby R. Ezell of Enterprise passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was 75.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Lee Street Baptist Church with Reverend Slade Stinson and Reverend Larry Doster officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. Face masks and social distancing are required to attend these events.
Bobby was born on March 1, 1946 to the late Tom and Bessie Ezell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Michael L. Ezell; brothers: Thomas Ezell, James Ezell, Billy C. Ezell and Jimmy D. Ezell; brothers-in-law, Dallas Merritt, Lamar Boswell and B.F. Lowry; and sisters-in-law, Brenda Boswell and Jannette Boswell.
Bobby was on the Sheriff's Reserve and a member of Lee Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, especially being on a tractor and working in the yard. He loved softball in his earlier years, was a very sociable person who never met a stranger and a jack of all trades. He retired after 35 years with Kerr McGee Oil Corporation.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Louise Ezell; sisters, Boncille Merritt and Mary Geiger (Steve); brothers, Jerry Ezell (Kitty), Donny Ezell and Ronnie Ezell; brothers-in-law, Charles Boswell, Kenneth Boswell (Melinda) and Gerald Free; sisters-in-law, Felicia Ezell , Sara Free, Mary B. Wallace (Paul), Christine Lowry and Janet Boswell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.