Bobby L. HatcherMr. Bobby L. Hatcher of Dothan passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the age of 84.Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Ray Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, February 28, 2021, one hour prior to the service.Bobby was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with an engineering degree. He worked with several companies after graduation. He also served two years in the Air Force which led to a job with General Electric in Houston, TX, where he worked on the Apollo Project. The family eventually ended up in Largo, FL where he worked at the General Electric Nuclear Device Plant. After retiring and moving to Dothan, Bobby was very active in his church. He loved playing golf, working out at the gym, reading, working in his yard and building beautiful items for his family and friends in his woodshop.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Hatcher; his parents, Sam and Annie Hatcher; son-in-law, Tony L. Pike; two brothers, Lindburgh Hatcher and Donald Hatcher; and three sisters, Edith Wohlwand, Lou Hester, and Barbara Gideon.Survivors include daughter, Kimberly L. Pike of Mobile, AL; son, Jeffrey S. Hatcher (Angel) of Ozark, AL; sister, Wilma Hatcher of Mayrville, TN; brother, Ronald Hatcher of Maryville, TN; and grandchildren, Kristen Lee Pike, Kallie Hatcher Mixon (Justin) and Cole Allynn Hatcher.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or The Master Gardeners Group in Dothan.