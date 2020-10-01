Bobby Lewis Meredith
Bobby Lewis Meredith, age 84, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise.
The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A private family service will be held with Rev. Boyd Hartzog officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The Baptist Children's Home, 368 County Line Road, Dothan, AL 36305.
Bobby began working at Fort Rucker with the Government Contractors in 1956 and was still actively employed as an Aircraft Inspector.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Lou Meredith, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Alison Haire (Nelson) Chancellor, AL; two grandsons, Brandon Marler and Justin Marler, Enterprise, AL; a brother, John William Meredith, Enterprise, AL.
