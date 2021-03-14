Menu
Brandon Hendrix
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Mr. Brandon Hendrix

Mr. Brandon Hendrix of Slocomb went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Southeast Health. He was 45.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Slocomb with Rev. Brad Price and Rev. Clifton McWhorter officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Interment will follow in the Slocomb City Cemetery.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents: Raymond & Mary Strickland and Max & Jeanette Hendrix.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica McWhorter Hendrix; sons: Jarrett Hendrix and Stephen Durden; mother, Tonya Maurice (Craig); father, Mike Hendrix; brother, Grant Hendrix (Lakresha); niece, Addison Hendrix; father and mother-in-law, Clifton & Angie McWhorter; aunt, Gloria Rogers (Joe Earl); uncle, Darrell Hendrix (Tammy); several cousins and other extended family and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Daryl Seay, Pilchers, Southeast Health, Neuro CCU, and a special nurse, Kyria Kincey for the love and care they provided to Brandon during his illness.

www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Slocomb
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with you in this most difficult time.
Karon Matheny
March 15, 2021
Your INTUITIVE family
March 15, 2021
Intuitive Executives
March 15, 2021
