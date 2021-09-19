Mrs. Brenda Parrish
Mrs. Brenda Parrish of Daleville, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. She was 71.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Clayhatchee with Reverend Tony Deese officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing.
Brenda was born on March 17, 1950, to the late Raymond and Jewel Wallace. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Marsha Crisp, and brother, Darrell Wallace.
Survivors include her husband, Billy R. Parrish; brothers, Billy Wallace (Sue), Dennis Wallace (Pam), Rodney Wallace (Debra), and Joey Wallace (Susan); children, Deanna Cunningham, Lisa Olafson (Robert), Scott Parrish (Kaye), and Mickey Parrish; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.