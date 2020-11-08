Buford James SteversonMr. Buford James Steverson, age 90, of Graceville, Florida passed away November 5, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. He was born March 17, 1930 in Holmes County, Florida to the late Marcus Steverson and Ethel Brown Steverson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Forehand Steverson, a son, Timothy Steverson and two brothers.Mr. Steverson is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Donnie) Baggett of Laverne, AL and Marsha (John) Parker of Columbia, AL; one sister, Earline (Donald) Crutchfield of Bonifay, FL; one brother, David (Carol) Steverson of IA; three grandchildren, Justin (Kelly) Harrison, Seth (Ashley) Harrison, and Nathan Parker; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Hammond and Jase Harrison.Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 to 12 at Peel Funeral Home.