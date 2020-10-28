Byron Dale Wise, Sr.
Byron Dale Wise, Sr., a resident of Ashford, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by his family at his residence. He was 77 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ashford Senior Center, 409 S. County Rd. 33, Ashford, AL 36312.
Dale was born on May 30, 1943 in Bonifay, Florida. At a young age, he loved sports. He played football, baseball, softball, and basketball. He played on championship teams in baseball and football. Dale graduated from Pensacola High School in 1961. He played baseball from 1962-63 for Holmes Jr. College in Goodmary, MS where he received a degree in pre-med. Dale watched his daughter Mendy cheerleading football teams and becoming Little Miss Elementary. He coached his son Byron in baseball for many years in Dothan, AL. They won championships in confederate, minor, youth, and high school. He helped coach his son's Ashford Academy State Championship Baseball Team in 1994. He played for Ashford's Men Class "D" ASA State Championship softball team in 1991. Dale was a Union Member Local 55 (Mobile, AL) and worked 35 years as a mechanic, foreman, general foreman, and superintendent at Farley Nuclear Plant (Columbia, AL). His special memories include watching his daughter, Mendy and his son, Byron grow into great parents and wonderful adults and fishing with his best friend Otho Leonard.
Dale was a member of Spring Hill Methodist Church (Graceville, FL). He loved fishing, going to grandchildren's birthday parties, and spending time with family on special holidays.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Guy M. (Erlene Toole) Wise, his brother, Guy M. (Sonny) Wise, III, and his sister, Gwen Wilson.
Survivors include his son, Byron Dale Wise, Jr. (Pam Ivey); his daughter, Mendy (Josh) Crenshaw; mother of his 2 children, Sandy Wise; his sister, Kaye Bragg; his grandchildren, Chandler, Colton, KayLee, Hunter, and Courtney; his great-grandson, Riley Wise; his in-laws, Patsy and Clinton Meadows, Donnie and Lisa Jones, Pam Hawkes, and Janet Wise; his nephews, Sean, Monte, Mike, and Wesley; his nieces, Pam, Lori, Melanie, and Leanne; his best friend in life, Otho Leonard; his special mother-in-law, Myrlene Sivley; and a host of family and friends.
