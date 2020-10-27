Callie Loutrell Gavin JonesMrs. Callie Loutrell Gavin Jones of Fadette went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was 99.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Daryl Messer and Rev. Edwin Bell officiating. Interment will follow in the Noma Cemetery.The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Mrs. Jones memory with your contribution to Noma Assembly of God Church.Mrs. Jones was born July 1, 1921 in Holmes County, FL to the late Esker and Zenner Williams Gavin. Loutrell was a woman of faith, dedicated servant of Christ, and member of Noma Assembly of God Church. She was a wonderful homemaker, loved her family, and will be dearly missed.In addition to her parents, her husband Ernest Jones; grandson, Steve Franklin; and four sisters all preceded her in death.Survivors include her daughter, Yvonne Franklin and her husband Roland; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.To sign a guest register, please visit