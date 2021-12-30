Calvin Levoid BeegleCalvin Levoid Beegle, a resident of Dothan, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was 90.Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.Calvin was born September 29, 1931 in Huntsville, Alabama to Viola Beegle. He joined the United States Army in 1953 and retired in 1986 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He later taught Upholstery at Wallace Community College. Calvin enjoyed working with his hands while woodworking and being a mechanic. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist in Ozark, Alabama.Calvin is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jim Beegle.Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Martha Beegle; sons, Michael Beegle (Alta), Steven Beegle, Brian Cooper (Cassandra); daughters, Dorcas Andrews (Donald), Corey Jean McNeal (Jarel); 19 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.