Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl A. Hanners
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Mr. Carl A. Hanners

Mr. Carl A. Hanners of Newton passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. He was 78.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Margaret Peters Gibbs officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.

In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Atlanta GA 30303 in Mr. Hanners memory.

Mr. Hanners was born August 8, 1942 in Dale County to the late Royce and Hazel Brannon Hanners. Carl served in the United States Marines from 1961-1965. He served on the Philadelphia police force for over 14 years where he received three official commendations. He was an avid golfer, very good handyman, and loved fishing with his daughters. The family would like to thank the staff at Flowers Hospital and Kindred Hospice for the love and compassion shown to their dad.

In addition to his parents, sister, Cathryn Johns and brother, David Craig Hanners all preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Lieggi Hanners; daughters: Jennifer Hanners (Keith) and April Massi (Joseph); 12 grandchildren; brother, Charles Hanners; other extended family and friends.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
3:00p.m.
chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home
Slocomb , AL
Feb
26
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home
Slocomb , AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of Carl´s passing. We were classmates, and I was hoping to play golf with him on my next visit home. I wish you all well as you celebrate his life.
Roger Wade
March 13, 2021
Rest in peace Carl, my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with all
Catherine M Miller
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results