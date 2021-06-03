Carl Elijah Rice
Carl Elijah Rice, a resident of Slocomb, AL passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Crenshaw Community Hospital. He was 86.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Malvern Baptist Church with Brother Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Malvern Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church for 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 3, 2021.