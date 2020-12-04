Carl Wesley Murphy
Carl Wesley Murphy (CW4 United States Army, Retired) passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was 87 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 5. 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Enterprise, AL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Hwy., Dothan, AL 36303.
Mr. Murphy was born November 28, 1933 in Fairfield, IL. He is the son of the late Thomas Harvey Murphy and Alta Pettigrew Murphy Dickey. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Angelyn Tattrie-Moon and his sister, Marjorie Juanita Hollis.
Survivors include his wife, Angelyn Auston Murphy, Dothan, AL; children, Virginia Tattrie, Phoenix, AZ; Wesley Murphy, Ariton, AL; Melody Fortune, Enterprise, AL; Juliana Garza, San Antonio, TX; and David Tattrie, Rockport, TX.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.