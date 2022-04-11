Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carlton Felton Carpenter
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Columbia
Send Flowers
Carlton Felton Carpenter

Carlton Felton Carpenter, a former resident of Columbia, died Saturday night, April 9, 2022, in Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. He was 72.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the First Baptist Church of Columbia with Pastor Vann Cooley and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Columbia, P.O. Box 77, Columbia, AL 36319.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com - Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Columbia
AL
Apr
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Columbia
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.