Carlton Felton Carpenter
Carlton Felton Carpenter, a former resident of Columbia, died Saturday night, April 9, 2022, in Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. He was 72.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the First Baptist Church of Columbia with Pastor Vann Cooley and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Columbia, P.O. Box 77, Columbia, AL 36319.
