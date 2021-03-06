Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Price
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Freeport-Lakewood Funeral Homes
731 W 2nd St
Freeport, TX
Carol (Bell) Price

Carol (Bell) Price, 80, of Bay City, Texas passed away February 27, 2021. She was born at Langley Field Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, April 20, 1940 to Virginian born parents Effie Waterton Bell and James Kenneth Bell.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Price, and brother-in-law Rufus Price of the Community of Edwin Alabama. Survivors include her brother Kenny Bell of Valle Crucis, North Carolina, her son Kenneth Wayne Massey & wife Laura, daughters Patricia (Massey) Bell, and Michelle (Massey) Atkinson and husband Marshall; three sisters-in-law in Alabama, Eleanor Volf, Peggy Boothe & husband Leamon, Hilda Fay Hartzog & husband Richard; grandchildren Rachel Massey, Andrew Massey and wife Rose, Justin Atkinson and wife Michelle, Cody Atkinson, Mathew Bell, Taylor Bell; and 5 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Van Vleck, Texas. Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren. It will also be live streamed on Face Book by the church.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Crisis Center of Bay City, Matagorda County, Texas www.crisiscnt.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
Van Vleck, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Freeport-Lakewood Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Freeport-Lakewood Funeral Homes Freeport Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.