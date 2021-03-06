Carol (Bell) Price
Carol (Bell) Price, 80, of Bay City, Texas passed away February 27, 2021. She was born at Langley Field Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, April 20, 1940 to Virginian born parents Effie Waterton Bell and James Kenneth Bell.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Price, and brother-in-law Rufus Price of the Community of Edwin Alabama. Survivors include her brother Kenny Bell of Valle Crucis, North Carolina, her son Kenneth Wayne Massey & wife Laura, daughters Patricia (Massey) Bell, and Michelle (Massey) Atkinson and husband Marshall; three sisters-in-law in Alabama, Eleanor Volf, Peggy Boothe & husband Leamon, Hilda Fay Hartzog & husband Richard; grandchildren Rachel Massey, Andrew Massey and wife Rose, Justin Atkinson and wife Michelle, Cody Atkinson, Mathew Bell, Taylor Bell; and 5 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Van Vleck, Texas. Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren. It will also be live streamed on Face Book by the church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Crisis Center of Bay City, Matagorda County, Texas www.crisiscnt.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 6, 2021.