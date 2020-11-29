Caroll Stone Suber
Caroll Stone Suber, 79, of Dothan, AL passed away on November 22, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Dothan on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am.
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas offering.
Caroll was born in Sumter, SC. Feb. 15, 1941. Over the years she resided in various cities before moving to Dothan in 1976. Caroll will be remembered for many things, but always for her faith, kindness, extraordinary strength, and sense of adventure. She loved her husband, her family, and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dothan and a faithful servant of the OWLS Sunday school class. She volunteered at the church clothes closet, Meals on Wheels, and was an avid bridge player.
Caroll is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Forest Hampton Suber; her children, Sherri (Jim) Stuckey, Christi (Paul) Beverly, Forest (Rhonda) Suber; her grandchildren, Meagan (Stoney) Spivey, Michael (Jenna) Stuckey, Ben (August) Beverly, Alex Beverly, Bridge Suber and Austin Suber; her great grandchildren, Charleigh, Lane, Everleigh, James and Sophie. She will be dearly missed and will always be held in the hearts of her family and friends.
