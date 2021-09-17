Carolyn Ann Bowdoin
Carolyn Ann Bowdoin (Mamaw) of Webb, Alabama, born in Savannah, Georgia on March 1, 1944 to Nannie Pearl and the Reverend Luther M. Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 5 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Cobb officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kairos of Alabama, PO Box 2039, Madison, AL 35758.
Carolyn was born on March 1, 1944 in Savannah, GA and lived the early years of her life there until she moved to Dothan where she has lived for most of her life. She was a graduate of Snead State Community College where she received her Associates Degree. Carolyn worked for the State of Alabama with the Department of Human Services. She enjoyed reading, especially the Dothan Eagle, she loved to go to the beach, going to get her hair done, and getting pedicures. Mrs. Bowdoin loved her family very much; her family was the center of her universe. Carolyn was a member of Happy Home Baptist Church in Guntersville, Alabama.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Luther Anderson, her parents, and her son, Ronald L. Bowdoin, Jr. and by her husband, Ronald LaRue Bowdoin, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Luther Todd (Michele) Bowdoin of Smyrna, TN; her four grandchildren, Matthew Todd (Michelle) Bowdoin of Webb, AL, Jessica Jade (Shon) Bowdoin of Bainbridge, GA, Claire (Tomo) Umer, and Thomas Alexander of Smyrna, TN; and her three great-grandchildren, Brantley, Emma, and Luke.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 17, 2021.