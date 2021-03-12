Carolyn Cross Ivey
Carolyn Cross Ivey, a lifelong resident of the Dothan Community, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was 76 years old.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Haley and Stewart Tullis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:30-3 pm. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, 255 Jerry Drive, Dothan, AL 36303.
Mrs. Ivey was born on August 8, 1944 in Dothan, Alabama and she lived here her whole life. She was a graduate of Dothan High School and was employed with GMAC until her retirement. Mrs. Ivey truly had a servant's heart and found joy in taking care of others. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her church friends were like family to her. She enjoyed traveling, working in her yard, painting, word games and spending time with her family-two and four legged. Mrs. Ivey was a member of Honeysuckle Road Congregation, a Local Church of Christ in Dothan.
Mrs. Ivey was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Blondell Kilgore Cross, by her husband, William "Bill" Ivey and by her grandson, Jordan Speed.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, Kadra (Jeff) Speed and Kristie (Gary) Phillips; her 3 grandchildren, Brandi (Jarrod) Duke, Kileigh (Zac) Speed-Hassler, and Kegan (Erica) Speed; her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Emma Duke; her brother, Leon (Debbie) Cross; and by a nephew, Justin (Cindy) Cross.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.