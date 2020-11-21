Carolyn "Sue" Robertson LoganCarolyn "Sue" Robertson Logan, 90, died peacefully at Westside Terrace in Dothan, Alabama on November 18, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Fayette City Cemetery in Fayette, Alabama with Norwood Wyatt Funeral Home directing.Sue was born on October 26, 1930 in the small community of Hightogy in Lamar County, Alabama. Her family later moved to Fayette County, Alabama and settled in the Covin area. Sue graduated from Fayette County High School in 1948 and attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for a period of time. After meeting and dating in high school, she married Gene Logan on August 6, 1950. They had two daughters and resided in several places in Alabama as well as several bases during Gene's service in the Army in the Korean War. She taught school in Fayette in the 1950s and later worked at Jerry's Restaurant in Tuscaloosa as a hostess. Then Sue was employed by Hayes International, which later became Pemco Aeroplex, in the Dothan area, until her retirement in 1995.Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Gene South Logan; her parents, Selma and Kara Robertson; and her brother, Nolan Harkins Robertson.She is survived by her children, Karen Logan of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Nancy Logan Shelley (Brian) of Dothan, Alabama; her grandchildren, Ben Shelley (Emily) of Zionsville, Indiana and Anne Scott Gates (Tyler) of Dothan, Alabama; her great-grandchildren, Sam and Kate Shelley of Zionsville, Indiana.Sue was a longtime member of the Westgate Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and read to children's classes in the Westgate Christian School. An avid reader in her later life especially, she was known for checking out books weekly from the church library and helping to review the books. She helped deliver meals with Meals on Wheels. She appreciated being part of the church Kit Club. She enjoyed flowers and plants and gardening. Not so fond of weeds, pine straw and sweeping out the leaves in the garage. She was also a sports lover, and especially loved watching the Alabama Crimson Tide and watched every Atlanta Braves baseball game she could. She was proud of her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.Sue was loved greatly by all that knew her and she will be missed by her family and friends.The family wishes to thank the Staff of Westside Terrace and especially the staff on Mulberry Lane and Dr. Frank Crockett for their excellent care and compassion.Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to Westside Terrace, 501 N Woodburn Drive, Dothan, AL 36303 or Westgate Church of Christ/Westgate Christian School, 619 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, AL 36303.