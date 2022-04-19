Carolyn Bates Wells
Carolyn Bates Wells, 100 years loved, of Dothan, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Carolyn was born in Dothan on February 27, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Irby Clyde and Clarissa Fail Bates of Dothan. Mrs. Wells went to Foster Street Methodist Church from birth and was confirmed into membership in 1931. Foster Street Methodist became First United Methodist Church, as she was a loyal member for life.
Carolyn graduated from Dothan High School in 1939, and then attended the University of Alabama until 1942. On July 9, 1942, she and Ensign (USNR) Theron Wayne Wells, Sr. were married. They lived in Washington, DC and Schenectady, NY. They returned to Dothan after the end of World War II to make their home. Mrs. Wells was a homemaker, loving wife and Mother.
Carolyn was a charter member over 50 years of the Young Woman's Study Club, which later became the Woman's Literary Club. She was a former member of The Dothan Service League, the Garden Study Club, the Magna Charta Dames, the Huguenot Society, the First Nighter's Supper Club, Dothan Country Club, and several luncheon and bridge clubs.
Surviving are her three sons and their wives, Dr. Theron W. Wells, Jr. (Jeanne), Clyde B. Wells (Chris), and James W. Wells (Dianna), all of Dothan; three grandchildren, Theron W. Wells III, of Portland, OR, Laura Bates Wells of Birmingham, AL, and Claire Wells Northcutt (Glenn) of Dothan; a great grandson, Hudson Wells Northcutt; step granddaughter, Karen Smith Hilton (Kevin) and their children, Collin, Connor, Cooper, and Caroline; two nephews, Dr. Chris Wells (Eleanor) of Nashville, TN, and Curtis Wells (Patty) of Rossville, TN.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Theron Wayne Wells, Sr. and her sister, Frances Bates Grigsby.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Theron Wells, III, Glenn Northcutt, Kevin Hilton, Collin Hilton, Connor Hilton, and Cooper Hilton.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 21, at Dothan City Cemetery with Dr. Lawson Bryan officiating. There will be a reception and visitation from 11:30-1:30 PM at Sunset Funeral Home.
The Wells family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Whitehall Assisted Living, where she resided almost 10 years. She loved everyone, and she was truly happy and well cared for there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Dothan, or to the charity of your choice
.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 19, 2022.