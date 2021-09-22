Carthel Edward "Judge" Boswell, Jr.
Carthel Edward "Judge" Boswell, Jr., age 79, of Westville, Florida, died at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama, September 14, 2021 as a result of COVID. Judge was born March 18, 1942 to Carthel Edward Boswell, Sr. and Edith Mae Vaughan Boswell of Holmes County, Florida. He married Barbara Jean Teate Boswell on March 10, 1967. Judge was known for being able to fix just about anything that moved, from a Ford Mustang, to an Apache helicopter. He always enjoyed a good laugh, and even if you were not amused, his laugh was contagious. He loved music, his tv, and his Rolex! Most of all, he loved his one and only granddaughter, Maeleigh.
Judge is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Bobby Boswell; his parents, C. E. and Edith Boswell; his stepfather, Dock Mauldin; and his brother, Robert Boswell.
He left behind two daughters, Julie Boswell Saunders (JR), and Emily Boswell Kelly (Jason); one granddaughter, Maeleigh Gray; one step grandson, Seth Fleming; one sister, Dianne McGee (William); one brother, Bill Boswell; his loving, four-legged sidekick, Belle; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to NLPM c/o David Holt, 193 Goat Hill Road, Geneva, Alabama 36340.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home of Hartford, Alabama.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at themagnoliafh.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.