Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carthel Edward "Judge" Boswell Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Magnolia Funeral Home
507 W Main St
Hartford, AL
Carthel Edward "Judge" Boswell, Jr.

Carthel Edward "Judge" Boswell, Jr., age 79, of Westville, Florida, died at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama, September 14, 2021 as a result of COVID. Judge was born March 18, 1942 to Carthel Edward Boswell, Sr. and Edith Mae Vaughan Boswell of Holmes County, Florida. He married Barbara Jean Teate Boswell on March 10, 1967. Judge was known for being able to fix just about anything that moved, from a Ford Mustang, to an Apache helicopter. He always enjoyed a good laugh, and even if you were not amused, his laugh was contagious. He loved music, his tv, and his Rolex! Most of all, he loved his one and only granddaughter, Maeleigh.

Judge is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Bobby Boswell; his parents, C. E. and Edith Boswell; his stepfather, Dock Mauldin; and his brother, Robert Boswell.

He left behind two daughters, Julie Boswell Saunders (JR), and Emily Boswell Kelly (Jason); one granddaughter, Maeleigh Gray; one step grandson, Seth Fleming; one sister, Dianne McGee (William); one brother, Bill Boswell; his loving, four-legged sidekick, Belle; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to NLPM c/o David Holt, 193 Goat Hill Road, Geneva, Alabama 36340.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home of Hartford, Alabama.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at themagnoliafh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Magnolia Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Magnolia Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for the sad loss of your loved one. May the God of comfort and tender mercies be with you and your family during this difficult period.
J
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results