Catherine LangfordCatherine Langford, a resident of Gordon, Alabama died peacefully Monday, December 14,2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Crestlawn Cemetery, Cowarts, Alabama with Chaplain Charles Goldsmith officiating.Ms. Langford was born to the late Earnest and Roxie McNeil Harrison. She was a lifelong resident of Gordon, Alabama where she raised her three children. Ms. Langford was employed with Sony Corporation before her retirement after twenty years. She was a proud foster grandparent at Ashford Elementary School for many years. Her joy was her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.Ms. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Hubert Harrison; one sister, Doris Tomlin.She is survived by one son, Billy Vann; two daughters, Cathy Miller and Cindy Jordan; two sisters, Jean Patterson and Elouise Hunter; four grandchildren, April Hatcher (Anthony), Angela Muna (Kenneth), Chelsea and Reigh Jordan; four great grandchildren, Brittany Holden (Billy) and Braydon Hatcher, Matthew and Patrick Muna; one great great grandchild, Addilyn Holden along with many nieces and nephews.