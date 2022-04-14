Chanda Golden Rabon
Chanda Golden Rabon, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at her home. She was 66.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Plummer officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
Chanda was born on September 17, 1955 in Fort Rucker, Alabama to Joel and Ollie B. Kelly Riley. She later moved to Henry County and then to Dothan. Chanda began in the work force until she found her passion teaching. She earned her degree in Child Development from Wallace College. Chanda was employed with Dothan City Schools from 1989-2019.
Chanda was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie B. Riley and Joel L. Riley.
Survivors include her husband, David Rabon; her children, Brent (Dana) Golden and Jeffrey (Misty) Golden; her grandchildren, Lauren Golden, Hunter Golden, Chandler Golden, Wyatt Golden and Madison Golden; her sisters, Pam Riley and Lisa (Chris) Brackett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 14, 2022.