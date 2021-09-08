Charles Ray Douglas
Charles Ray Douglas died on September 1, 2021. He was 54 years old and a 1986 graduate of Headland High School.
Charles grew up in Kinsey, AL around many of his family and friends. He was a very humble, kind, and loving father and grandfather. Charles also served on Kinsey council from 1996 until he became the mayor in 2016.
Charles is survived by two children, Baylee Daum (Joseph), Charles Jordan Douglas; three grandchildren: Rylee Douglas, Sophia Douglas and Logan Daum; two sisters; one brother; and a special aunt and uncle MC & Sarah Douglas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; and his beloved dog Ranger.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Fiona Masters for all her exceptional love and care. He will forever be in our hearts.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.