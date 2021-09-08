Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Ray Douglas
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Charles Ray Douglas

Charles Ray Douglas died on September 1, 2021. He was 54 years old and a 1986 graduate of Headland High School.

Charles grew up in Kinsey, AL around many of his family and friends. He was a very humble, kind, and loving father and grandfather. Charles also served on Kinsey council from 1996 until he became the mayor in 2016.

Charles is survived by two children, Baylee Daum (Joseph), Charles Jordan Douglas; three grandchildren: Rylee Douglas, Sophia Douglas and Logan Daum; two sisters; one brother; and a special aunt and uncle MC & Sarah Douglas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; and his beloved dog Ranger.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Fiona Masters for all her exceptional love and care. He will forever be in our hearts.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Charles was a good man with a caring soul. He will surely be missed.
Bobby and Renee Lee
Friend
September 10, 2021
Remembering the times around Charles when our children was growing up in Kinsey.may God give comfort to his family
Janice Sanders
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results