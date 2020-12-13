Menu
Charles Allen "Chuck" Dunseth
Chuck Dunseth

Charles Allen "Chuck" Dunseth, a resident of Dothan, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sue, of 60 years; his three children: Sandy Hausler (Andrew), Paul Dunseth, Sr. and Robin Thomas (Lee); his six grandchildren: Sam Hausler, Sarah Hausler, Mills Thomas, Bay Thomas, Paul Dunseth, Jr., and Daisy Dunseth; brother David Dunseth (Marguerita) of Corpus Christi, Texas; brother in law Dan Morris (Alice); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Arthur Dunseth and Marian Pollman Dunseth and a sister, Sue Ann Dunseth.

Chuck was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 20, 1937. He moved to Dothan in the sixth grade and was a 1955 graduate of Dothan High School. He graduated from Auburn University in 1960 from the School of architecture, where he served as President. He was also a member of Blue Key Honorary and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After graduating from Auburn, he attended Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Soon after, he served in the Army Reserves and worked for firms in Dothan, Montgomery, and Atlanta. He opened his first practice in Atlanta and while there won the High Museum Southeastern Art Competition Purchase Award with one of his sculpture pieces. In 1977, the family moved to Dothan where Chuck opened his architectural practice. Some of his projects include Water World, Westgate Recreation Center, Regions Bank, Ameris Bank, the Criminal Justice Building, Tom West Realty, Kelly Springs School and many more.

Chuck was a member of First United Methodist Church, a member and chairman of the Dothan City School Board, and a charter member and song leader of the Dothan-Houston Co. Rotary Club. Chuck loved time at the beach, the 4th of July, and the American flag. He loved fishing, gardening, Auburn football and time with his friends. Retiring after 52 years, he enjoyed painting in his studio. He loved his family; but most of all, his wife of 60 years, Sue.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Hillview Assisted Living in Graceville, Florida and Covenant Care Hospice.

A private family graveside service will be officiated by Dr. Jim Sanders and directed by Glover Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respite Ministry, First United Methodist Church, 1380 W. Main St, Dothan, AL 36301.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to you and your family Sandy. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Lorri Brown Medford
December 14, 2020
Mrs Dunseth and family: As sad as I am to learn of your loss, I sit here and remember all the good things that Mr Dunseth did personally for me and the people of Houston County. Mr Dunseth may not walk among us anymore, but all the building´s he designed will continue to provide safe learning place´s for generations to come. A visit from Mrs Dunseth with paperwork to be signed meant something special for students in Houston County was about to happen. Mr Dunseth will always rank in the "top ten " of people who I respect and trust. Countless people share with you in your loss because special people like Mr Dunseth don´t come along very often. Kenneth and Karen Lord
Kenneth Lord
December 13, 2020
Sending love, hugs, and sunshine your way! It has been a blessing to know this wonderful man. Chuck will be missed by many, but has left an indelible mark on our hearts!
Denise & Michael
December 13, 2020
Such a wonderful soul. I am disappointed that I didn´t meet him earlier.
Michael Hawke
December 13, 2020
We miss his friendly wave as he tended the plants out by the road.
Larry and Sue Register
December 13, 2020
Chuck was one of the "good guys", and one of the touchstones in my life.
Donna Igleheart
December 13, 2020
