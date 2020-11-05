Charles Ellis (Charlie) Spivey
Mr. Charles Ellis (Charlie) Spivey, a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. He was 53.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Kirby and Reverend Michael Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Brundidge. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
