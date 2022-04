Mr. Charles Edward FordMr. Charles Edward Ford, a resident of Newark, NJ, but formally of Dublin, GA, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was 79. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 immediately after visitation.