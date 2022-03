I was so sorry to hear about Buck, Charles. He was always one of my favorite cousins. I am Ediths daughter. Hazel was my aunt. I remember Chuck and Susan when they were young coming to visit with their Mom and Dad and Grandma. He came to visit us in Florida and brought Elliot when he was young. I thought of him often. He will be missed.

Nancy (Laverne) Heflin Wiley Family September 5, 2021