Charles Foy (Bones) Jones
Mr. Charles Foy (Bones) Jones, 85, a resident of Dothan, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Extendicare Health Care.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Steve Skidmore officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 West Whacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Charles was born April 30, 1936 in Headland, Alabama to Ellis Foy and Ruth Kornegay Jones and lived the early years of his life there. He was a graduate of Headland High School. Following graduation, he attended East Mississippi Jr. College where he played football and later attended Austin Peay University where he played football. He played semi-pro football and refereed football. Charles was employed with Lorillard Tobacco Company as a sales representative for 33 years prior to his retirement.
Charles enjoyed Auburn Football, playing cards, word games, dancing and traveling. He also coached little league football and girls' softball. He was a member of Cloverdale Baptist Church where he was chairman of the deacons and taught Sunday School. He also attended Headland United Methodist Church as a child and in his later years.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Vera Laverne Johnson Jones and an infant, daughter, Pam, two brothers, infant John Walter Jones and Phillip Jones.
Survivors include his longtime companion of 21 years, Donna C. Brackin of Dothan, three children, Tammy Jones Alexander (Tim) of Alabaster, Chuck Jones of Dothan and Katrina Jones Kohl (Steve) of Dothan; seven grandchildren, Bryan Alexander, Blake Alexander, Laura Alexander Edwards (Ryan), Byron Williamson (Gypsy), Jacob Williamson (Lindsey), Clark Jones and Chase Jones; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Ashley and David Jacobs of NC.
The family would like to thank Extendicare Health Care and Kindred Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care of our loved one.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 21, 2021.