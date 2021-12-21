Charles Jones was my MYF youth leader when I was a young teen. He and LaVerne were my early shepherds and they probably didn´t know how much impact they had on me and my early faith walk. I have lived in another state for 47 years but I never forgot them. It matters when you serve the Lord with your time and gifts. They mattered to me so long ago.

Jeannie (Roney) McGriff, South Carolina Other January 3, 2022