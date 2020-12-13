Charles Allen Lindsey
Charles Allen Lindsey, age 91, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thurs., December 10, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Fox Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home from 10:00 until 10:45 AM on Monday.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lindsey, his parents, Richard and Willie Mae Lindsey.
Survivors include 2 sons, Jeff Lindsey, Dothan, AL; John Lindsey (Janna) Enterprise, AL; 4 grandchildren, Andi Beck (Ryan; Dusti Whitehead; Stevi Mann; Randi Duchene; a brother, Jack Lindsey (Margaret) Enterprise, AL; a sister, Barbara Ann Stephenson; several nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.