Charles Allen Lindsey
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Charles Allen Lindsey

Charles Allen Lindsey, age 91, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thurs., December 10, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Fox Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home from 10:00 until 10:45 AM on Monday.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lindsey, his parents, Richard and Willie Mae Lindsey.

Survivors include 2 sons, Jeff Lindsey, Dothan, AL; John Lindsey (Janna) Enterprise, AL; 4 grandchildren, Andi Beck (Ryan; Dusti Whitehead; Stevi Mann; Randi Duchene; a brother, Jack Lindsey (Margaret) Enterprise, AL; a sister, Barbara Ann Stephenson; several nieces and nephews.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL
Dec
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Meadowlawn Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
My condolences to the Lindsey Family.
Tim Bagwell
December 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Family
December 12, 2020
