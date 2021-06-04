Mr. Charles Roe "Butch" Logan
Mr. Charles Roe "Butch" Logan of Dothan passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Westside Terrace. He was 89.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow in Victoria Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing until service time.
Mr. Logan was born July 3, 1931 in Dale County to the late Charles and Beaney Roe Logan. Butch enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to Victoria Cemetery Fund, C/O Wilson Mobley, 13606 Highway 125, Jack, AL 36346.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Edna Earl "Nearl" Logan; brothers: Hayward and Elmer Logan; sisters: Mable Harden and Tula Long all preceded him in death.
Survivors include brother, William C. "Billy" Logan and sister-in-law, Myra Nell Williams; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank Mr. Logan's caregiver's: Alicia Jacob and Madeline Adkison, also Kindred Hospice for the love and care shown to Mr. Butch during their time with him.
Serving as pallbearers: Billy Logan, David Damon, Chris Jones, Jake Jones, Steve McCullough and Larry Jacobs.
To sign a guest register, please visit: www.sorrellsfuneral.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.