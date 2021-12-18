Charles Amos "Chuck" Murphy, Jr.
Charles Amos "Chuck" Murphy, Jr., a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021, in Noland Hospital Dothan. He was 56.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with David Money officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Haven Animal Rescue Kennels (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, AL 36310.
Surviving relatives include his wife of thirty-three years, Gina Barton Murphy, a daughter, Marybeth Murphy, a son, Clay Murphy (Kelly Kirkland).
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
. Phone 334-585-5261.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2021.