Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Amos "Chuck" Murphy Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Charles Amos "Chuck" Murphy, Jr.

Charles Amos "Chuck" Murphy, Jr., a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021, in Noland Hospital Dothan. He was 56.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with David Money officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Haven Animal Rescue Kennels (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, AL 36310.

Surviving relatives include his wife of thirty-three years, Gina Barton Murphy, a daughter, Marybeth Murphy, a son, Clay Murphy (Kelly Kirkland).

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Abbeville Memorial Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.