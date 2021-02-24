Menu
Charles Peel Sr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Charles Peel, Sr.

Mr. Charles M. Peel, Sr., a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away February 22, 2021 surrounded by his family in his final days. He retired from the City of Dothan as a water distribution supervisor having previously served as city manager of Graceville, FL, and director of public works for Chipley, FL.

Charles was born March 4th, 1940 in Washington County FL. to John Milton and Phala Peel and was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary J. (Jackie) Pickels Peel; sister and brother-in-law Martha Nell and Roy Kirkland; and sister, Janice Marie Peel.

He is survived by sons, Charles "Chuck" M. Peel, Jr., of Vernon, FL and Michael Peel (Lori) of Grand Ridge, FL; daughter, Andrea "Pandi" Lachance (Gerry) of Graceville, FL; brother, Jimmy Peel (Kathy) of Defuniak Springs, FL; grandchildren, Tyler Lachance (Casey), Caitlin and Caleb Peel, Corryn and Sarah Lachance; and one great-grandson, Grayson Michael Peel; in addition to several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
