Reverend Charles Ray Pittman
Reverend Charles Ray Pittman, of Greenville, SC, and formerly of Fayetteville, NC and Dothan, AL, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. He was 88.
He was born July 28, 1933 in Dothan to the late Titus Edgar Pittman and Leona Emily Bagwell Pittman. He was called to the ministry as a teenager and was ordained in the United Methodist Church as a pastor in 1954. Joining the US Army as a Chaplain in 1961, Charles served his country while spending several years with his family in Ethiopia and Thailand and at various stateside locations. He chose to pursue Airborne wings so that he could better understand and minister to the men in his care. He considered it a privilege to baptize over a thousand men who had heard him preach the Word and professed faith in Jesus Christ. He retired in 1993 as a Lt. Colonel, after which he applied his Master's degrees in Counseling and Divinity as a high school guidance counselor at Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, NC. He also preached from time to time at Hay Street UMC and Trinity UMC in Fayetteville, NC.
Charles strove to serve others every day of his life, doing so even in his last years by leading Bible studies and devotions, and preaching to and encouraging his fellow nursing home residents. His final devotion was on the joy available in Christ regardless of our circumstances. Charles's sweet spirit impacted many lives, and he will be greatly missed.
Charles adored his children, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. He was most happy when with his family, or outside smoking his pipe and listening to gospel music.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Armstrong Pittman, and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Charles "Chuck" Pittman (Lynn) and Kathy Kania (Jay); his grandchildren, Amanda Knobloch (Darren), Daniel Pittman, Sarah Tuttle (Chris), Rachel Stephens (Wynton), Mary Kania, and Katie Kania; his great-grandchildren, Max Tuttle, Katarina Tuttle, Samuel Tuttle, Kayla Tuttle, Jack Tuttle, Brooke Knobloch and Cameron Knobloch; his brother, Larry Pittman (Barbara); his sister, Mary Faye Ritchie; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or woundedwarriorproject.orgwww.wardwilson.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.