All of us have those wonderful experiences in life of stumbling upon some individual that touches our lives far greater than we ever anticipated. That was my experience with Charles Pittman. When First United Methodist Church of Montgomery, Alabama created the Stegall Seminary Scholarship Foundation and asked me to serve as the Volunteer President, Charles was the very first one to respond with a gift. In a very quiet and unassuming way, Charles continued through the years expressing a deep, deep concern for young men and women struggling financially to attend seminary and graduating with overwhelming debt. In response, Charles faithfully supported our seminary students with most generous gifts until the time of his death. In so doing, he made a huge difference. As Charles has now made his transition from the church militant to the church triumphant, I am fully confident that he has now heard the voice of Jesus Christ saying to him, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

Karl K. Stegall Friend January 26, 2022