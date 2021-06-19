Menu
Charles Henry Roberts
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Charles Henry Roberts

Charles Henry Roberts of Dothan, Alabama passed away on June 15, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents Carlos Euwel Roberts and Margaret Sawyer Roberts. Survivors include his daughter Tara, Tara's mother Regina Griffin Kennedy, a sister Lisa Patterson, a sister Jan (Paul Leonard) of Birmingham, nephews Justin, Ryan and Kyle Patterson, nephew John Roberts Leonard, niece Julia Leonard, former brother-in-law Jim Tindell, along with several close cousins and friends.

Charlie was a graduate of Dothan High School, attended the University of South Alabama and graduated from Troy University in Troy with a B.S. in History. Charlie was retired from the residential home construction industry and was the previous owner of Roberts Home Planning in Dothan, Alabama. He designed and drafted plans for many of the beautiful homes in Dothan, Enterprise and other surrounding towns with his designs featured in the Dothan Parade of Homes and Southern Living magazine.

Charlie had a great passion for history, especially military history, and enjoyed antiques. Charlie was also a very talented musician and was a member of the regionally successful Mar-Teks band in the 1960's which, among many other shows, opened for Roy Orbison at the Dothan Farm Center. Most lovingly, he tirelessly was the primary caregiver for both his aging parents near the end of their lives until their deaths.

Charlie was truly a unique person who was talented and well versed in many different and diverse areas. Anything Charlie enjoyed he did "all out" and with a passion. A discussion with Charlie could include his thoughts on German steins and pipes, revolutionary war swords, classical music, country music, and Rembrandt paintings just to name a few topics he was always ready and willing to talk about. Charlie greatly loved his family and they him. His family along with his many friends will miss him deeply.

Arrangements will be handled by Ward Wilson Funeral Home according to Charlie's wishes.

Published by Dothan Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
Charlie was one of my favorite people at DHS, class of 1967. My heart and prayers go out to the family at this time and I know he will be missed by many.
Zona Gayle Daniell
Friend
June 21, 2021
