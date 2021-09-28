Charles TharpeCharles G. Tharpe, 83, a resident of Dothan, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born on March 15, 1938, in Hosford, FL, to the late Roy Tharpe and Lois (Salters) Tharpe.Funeral Services will be 2 PM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services; burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.Charles was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, and grandfather to his family. He served several years as a City Councilman for Port St. Joe. Charles's hobbies included going hunting and fishing. The joy of his life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Charles was an active member of The Grace Church. He retired after 38.5 years as a Maintenance supervisor at Arizona Chemical Company.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elise Rogers, Margaret Adams, Betty Tharpe, and Pat Watson.Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Voncile (Alsobrook) Tharpe, children, Chuck (Denise) Tharpe and Stacey (Rusty) Brown, brother, Colin Tharpe, sisters, Wynell Burke and Sara Allen, grandchildren, Krystal (Matt) Terry, Ashley (Cody) Strickland, Chaes (Samantha) Tharpe, Britton (Marisa) Brown, and Steven (Jozie) Watson, five great-granddaughters, along with many nephews, nieces, and loving family members.Flowers accepted, or memorial contributions can be made to The Grace Church, 1401 N Cherokee Ave, Dothan, AL 36303.