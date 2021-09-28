Menu
Charles Tharpe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Charles Tharpe

Charles G. Tharpe, 83, a resident of Dothan, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born on March 15, 1938, in Hosford, FL, to the late Roy Tharpe and Lois (Salters) Tharpe.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services; burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.

Charles was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, and grandfather to his family. He served several years as a City Councilman for Port St. Joe. Charles's hobbies included going hunting and fishing. The joy of his life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Charles was an active member of The Grace Church. He retired after 38.5 years as a Maintenance supervisor at Arizona Chemical Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elise Rogers, Margaret Adams, Betty Tharpe, and Pat Watson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Voncile (Alsobrook) Tharpe, children, Chuck (Denise) Tharpe and Stacey (Rusty) Brown, brother, Colin Tharpe, sisters, Wynell Burke and Sara Allen, grandchildren, Krystal (Matt) Terry, Ashley (Cody) Strickland, Chaes (Samantha) Tharpe, Britton (Marisa) Brown, and Steven (Jozie) Watson, five great-granddaughters, along with many nephews, nieces, and loving family members.

Flowers accepted, or memorial contributions can be made to The Grace Church, 1401 N Cherokee Ave, Dothan, AL 36303.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Sep
29
Burial
Memory Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stacey, I´m so sorry to hear about the passing of your father. You and your family will be in our prayers.
Mark Powell
September 30, 2021
