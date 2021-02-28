Menu
Charles S. Weeks Sr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Charles S. Weeks, Sr.

Charles S. Weeks, Sr., a resident of Ashford, Alabama passed away at his residence on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was 91.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church with Dr. James Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Slocomb, AL with Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends following the graveside services at the cemetery. The body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Slocomb United Methodist Church, 102 North Dalton Street, Slocomb, AL 36375.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Lying in State
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
AL
Mar
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Kay, Sally, So sorry to hear of Mr. Charles passing. My warmest thoughts are with you and your family.
Anna Beth Meadows
March 3, 2021
The Myers Family
March 1, 2021
