Charles S. Weeks, Sr.
Charles S. Weeks, Sr., a resident of Ashford, Alabama passed away at his residence on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was 91.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church with Dr. James Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Slocomb, AL with Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends following the graveside services at the cemetery. The body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Slocomb United Methodist Church, 102 North Dalton Street, Slocomb, AL 36375.
