Charles Wilton HughesCharles Wilton Hughes, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence after numerous visits from family and friends. He recently celebrated his 92nd birthday on September 20th.Wilton was born in 1928 in Brantley, Alabama to the late Archie B. and Jessie Mae Hughes. He and his wife of 68 years, Carolyn, resided in Elba, Alabama, Albany, Georgia and Americus, Georgia before settling in Dothan to raise their family. He enjoyed a successful 33 years career at PEMCO World Air Service, formerly Hayes International, before his retirement and he was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church. While he enjoyed hunting and fishing his family was the center of his life.His family consists of his faithful wife Carolyn, daughters Patti Williamson (Benny), Susan Miller (Lamar) and sons Scott Hughes (Donna) and Marty Hughes (deceased; grandchildren Brad Davis (Kimberly), Morgan Williamson, Brittney Phillips (Bryant), Haley Hughes, Hannah Hughes, Olivia Hughes; great-grandchildren Brodie Phillips.The family will receive visitors on Thursday October 8 at 10:00 AM at Southside Baptist Church in Dothan with a service to follow at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary with Reverend Stacey Stafford officiating. The family will also have a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, Alabama.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foy Strickland Sunday School Class at Southside Baptist Church in honor of Wilton Hughes.