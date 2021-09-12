Menu
Cindy Gale Lightsey
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Cindy Gale Lightsey

Cindy Gale Lightsey, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at her residence. She was 66 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Kocsis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. The family encourages everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.

Cindy was born on September 9, 1955 in San Marcos, Texas and moved to Dothan at an early age. She would later move to Savannah, Georgia where she was a graduate of Windsor Forest High School. She graduated from Troy University with a degree in Early Childhood Education, with a special degree in Reading and English. Cindy was an elementary school teacher and reading coach for Early County Elementary School for 30 years until her retirement in 2007. She adored her family, but her 4 grandchildren were the center of her world. She loved shopping and was an avid reader. Cindy had a way of connecting with people no matter who they were, and anyone who knew her, loved just talking with her. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 40 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Rachel (Brian) Goodson; her 4 grandchildren, Henry, John Thomas, Hayes, and Graham; her sister, Berna Dean Flanagan; her brother, Mark (Kim) Gary; her brother-in-law, Tony Robinson; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Tripp) Kingree, Neal (Mandy) Flanagan, Derek (Jessica) Robinson, Tara (Cliff) May, and Marty Gary.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply saddened by Cindy's passing! She was a great friend and we shared many laughs together! I have known her for 30 plus years and she never changed! Praying for Raphael, family and friends
Marie Hall
Friend
September 14, 2021
Dearest BernaDean and family, Please know that you are in my heart and prayers for consolation. Love Always, Carla
Carla Cobia Conrad
Friend
September 13, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family. May the peace of God be with each of you. Ms. Cindy was one for the record books. She was my 4th grade teacher over 30 years ago. I remember her vividly, her smile, and her passion and gift for making learning fun. Our class created a video about the Kolomoki Native Americans and won a competition. And our reading picnics were my absolute favorite memory. Thank you Ms. Cindy for so generously showering us with your gifts.
Heather
School
September 12, 2021
I am extremely sad to hear the passing of such a sweet woman. She taught me 4th grade reading and language. She made a huge impact in my life and she had also made friends with my mother. I am praying for this family.
Olivia Howell Lord
School
September 12, 2021
Cindy was my roommate at TSU and I loved her so much. My prayers to the family for comfort. She wii definitely be missed greatly by her family, co workers and those of us to be lucky enough to have such a wonderful friend.
Linda Lytle
School
September 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to Rachel and family!
Anita Finney-Anderson
Other
September 12, 2021
I'm very sorry to learn about Cindy's passing. For many years I enjoyed knowing and working with her at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunday school and vacation bible school and getting to know her whole family especially her daughter (who is my daughter's age) and her parents.
Betty Peters
September 12, 2021
