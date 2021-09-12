Cindy Gale Lightsey
Cindy Gale Lightsey, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at her residence. She was 66 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Kocsis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. The family encourages everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Cindy was born on September 9, 1955 in San Marcos, Texas and moved to Dothan at an early age. She would later move to Savannah, Georgia where she was a graduate of Windsor Forest High School. She graduated from Troy University with a degree in Early Childhood Education, with a special degree in Reading and English. Cindy was an elementary school teacher and reading coach for Early County Elementary School for 30 years until her retirement in 2007. She adored her family, but her 4 grandchildren were the center of her world. She loved shopping and was an avid reader. Cindy had a way of connecting with people no matter who they were, and anyone who knew her, loved just talking with her. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 40 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Rachel (Brian) Goodson; her 4 grandchildren, Henry, John Thomas, Hayes, and Graham; her sister, Berna Dean Flanagan; her brother, Mark (Kim) Gary; her brother-in-law, Tony Robinson; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Tripp) Kingree, Neal (Mandy) Flanagan, Derek (Jessica) Robinson, Tara (Cliff) May, and Marty Gary.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.