My deepest sympathies to your family. May the peace of God be with each of you. Ms. Cindy was one for the record books. She was my 4th grade teacher over 30 years ago. I remember her vividly, her smile, and her passion and gift for making learning fun. Our class created a video about the Kolomoki Native Americans and won a competition. And our reading picnics were my absolute favorite memory. Thank you Ms. Cindy for so generously showering us with your gifts.

Heather School September 12, 2021