Claire Noblin Vickers
Claire Noblin Vickers, age 88, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Charter Senior Living in Panama City Beach, FL.
Claire leaves behind a wonderful example of love and service. The devotion she showed and care she gave to her husband in his final years exemplified a Christ-like example for all spouses.
Her passions included attending St. Luke UMC, serving with the Sesame Study Club, and all sports. She loved the Atlanta Braves, Enterprise Wildcats, and all things Alabama Crimson Tide!
But, her greatest joy came through the everyday life of raising and caring for her children.
Always at the gym, ballpark, or football field she was known by the kids as "Momma Claire". She loved every minute that she spent driving many kids from one end of the town to the other. Her dining table always had extra guests and every trip out of town included a station wagon stuffed with too many kids to count.
The passing of Claire leaves a void in the hearts of her family, her many dear friends, and the numerous kids, now adults, that grew up in and around her home; however, we find joy in knowing that she is healed, whole, and with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M., Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Ben Vickers officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:30 P.M. at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
, % Linda Andress, 400 Gibson Street, Enterprise, AL 36330 or Alzheimer's Association
Alabama Chapter, 2151 Highland Ave. S, Suite 210, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Claire was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Dr. Windell Vickers, who was a wonderful father to their children. Also preceding her in death is a daughter, Elizabeth Addison, a grandson, Griffin Vickers, and a brother, George Noblin.
Survivors include 3 sons, David Vickers (Melony) Montgomery, AL; Mark Vickers (Tracy) Panama City Beach, FL; Doug Vickers (Tammy) Enterprise, AL; 6 grandchildren, Annie Addison; James Nathan Addison; Bea Addison; Lauren Vickers; Bryant Vickers, and Lily Vickers.
The family would like to give thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Charter Senior Living for the love and compassion they gave our mother during her long stay. You have touched our hearts forever.
The family also expresses our deepest love to Laura Wilson. She joined our family 45 years ago and cared for us all. We are unable to adequately express how much she means to us.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 20, 2021.