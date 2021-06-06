Menu
Cliff Forrester
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Cliff Forrester

Mr. Cliff Forrester, a resident of the Ewell Community, near Ozark, died late Friday afternoon, June 4, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness. He was 66.

Graveside services will be held, Monday, June 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Michael Woodham officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Forrester, son of Buford and LaVaughn Forrester, was a 1972 Graduate of Ashford High School. He retired from Commercial Jet of Dothan. Mr. Forrester served in the United States Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nellie R. Forrester, and siblings Frances, Lynne, and Randie.

Surviving relatives include his children Joey Prescott (Suzi Walker), Randy Prescott (Teresa), Tammy Danner (Stan), Kathy Jackson (Loyd), Judy Munn (Billy), Michelle Forrester, and Nichole Forrester Wilkinson. Siblings Ellen Lee (Joe), Ken Forrester (Teresa), and Zandra Forrester. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery
2536 County Road 33, Ozark, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
