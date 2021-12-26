Clifton David ForrestClifton David Forrest, 63, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Dothan on November 12, 1958, to Dean (Trawick) Braswell and the late Clayton Forrest.A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Monday, December 27, 2021, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 PM until service time.In his early years, David helped his dad and brother doing construction work. He loved playing the guitar and bass, he sang in church with his brothers and later with various gospel groups. David's family was everything to him, he cherished the time spent with his son and granddaughter.Survivors include his mother; Dean Braswell, wife, Marie Forrest, son, Jonathan (Mary) Forrest, stepdaughters, Angela (Jeff) Walker, Anita Williams, Diana (John) Steidl, and Jessica Williams, sister, Donna (Steve) Davidson, brothers, Daniel Forrest, and Donald (Amy) Forrest, granddaughter, Lilly Forrest, step-grandchildren, Kimberly Runge, Jordan Maddox, Jada Walker, Kathryn Bateman, great-grandson, Jaxon Runge, along with numerous nephews, nieces, and loving family members.