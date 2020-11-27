Cody Allen Creamer
Mr. Cody Allen Creamer, a resident of Newton, died Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 in a Montgomery hospital. He was 21.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. At other times, the family will be at the home of his aunt, Glenda Walker, 271 Tate Drive, Newton.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.