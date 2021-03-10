Menu
Coleman Terry Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Coleman Terry Walker

Coleman Terry Walker, a resident of Henry County, near the Hebron Community, died late Monday evening, March 8, 2021, at his home. He was 81.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ronald C. Baker and Reverend Ted Forrester officiating. The family will visit with friends and relatives following the service. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Flowers will be accepted or a memorial contribution may be made to your favorite charity.

Terry Walker was born in Eufaula and reared in the Bethlehem Community, son of the late Marion Coleman Walker and Mary Ginwright Walker. He served his country in the Army National Guard in the Headland Unit and was activated during the Berlin Crisis. Mr. Walker lived in Henry County, near the Hebron Community, most of his life. He retired from Verizon, but was employed by GTE for many years. After retirement, he was engaged in farming. Mr. Walker was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mary Deanna Curry.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Mary Boyd Walker; a daughter, Denise Walker Williams, Columbia; a sister, Patsy Roney, Dothan; a grandson, Coleman Thomas Sznura (fiancé, Victoria Layton); two nieces, Lee Ann Gonzales (Gil) and Tammy Love (Heath); a great-nephew, Hunter Love (Kayla); a sister-in-law, Hazel Kirkland; a brother-in-law, William Boyd (Jane).

Serving as active pallbearers will be Johnny Lee, John Fieg, Butch Glover, Jeff Drummond, Corey Bigbie, Joe Hancock, Frank Granberry and Gil Gonzales.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred caregivers, Kayla, Mollie, Brittany and Lori and to Zach Pitzing at Mike's Pharmacy for the loving care and kindness shown to Terry.

Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Mary & Denise, I´m very sorry to hear about your family losing Terry. He was a good hard working man, that would stand up for what was right. Terry was a true role model of what a man is supposed to be. May God´s grace bring you peace and comfort.
Kent Hanchey
March 12, 2021
LUKOS
March 11, 2021
