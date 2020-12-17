Colleen McCord Bagley
Ms. Colleen McCord Bagley, 81, formerly of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.
Ms. Bagley was born October 6, 1939, in Dothan, Alabama, to the late Horace David and Alice Avery McCord. She was the youngest of their four children.
Survivors include her daughter Alicia and son-in-law Kerry Kanouse, half-sister Imogene Howard, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Bagley is preceded in death by brothers Clennon McCord and Gaston McCord, and sister Eulene McCord Tanner.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester, Georgia, oversaw arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 17, 2020.