Command Sergeant Major Horace Bascom "H.B." Johnson, USAR, Ret.
Command Sergeant Major Horace Bascom "H.B." Johnson, USAR, Ret., a resident of Daleville, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was 90 years old.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Darden Shadrach officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm.
H.B. was born on January 16, 1932 in Orlando, Florida to the late Parker and Martha Johnson. He proudly served in the Army for 30 years. While in the service, H.B. fought in the Korean War and in the Vietnam War. He also received numerous awards and medals including, the Legion of Merit, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star and 3 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Expert Rifle Badge and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. H.B. enjoyed spending time with his family and being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Davis Johnson; his daughter, Donna Johnson Adams and her husband, Julian Bruce Adams; three grandchildren, Christopher Ryan (Callie Ann) Perry, Ashleigh Kristin (Andrew) Wuestenfeld and Julian Bruce (Sara) Adams, Jr.; and five great grandchildren, Anderson Wuestenfeld, Aldrin Wuestenfeld, Julian B. Adams, III, Anelise Adams and Alaina Adams.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2022.