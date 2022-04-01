Menu
Constance Connie Maher
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Constance Maher

Connie Maher was born October 9, 1932 in Queens, NY and she passed on March 29, 2022 in Dothan, AL where she resided. She was extremely kind, loving, and full of life. She was married to the love of her life for 67 years, Tom Maher, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her 5 children, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was an involved member of St. Columba Catholic Church where she assisted with the children's ministry. She also cherished her time volunteering at the Catholic Social Services Thrift Store and helping at Heard Elementary.

She loved walking and remained active all of her life. Connie will especially be remembered for always having a smile on her face and spreading love wherever she went. She will be missed dearly.

Viewing and service Friday, April 1st at 10AM at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial ceremony to follow at 11AM at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 1, 2022.
