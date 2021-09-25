Mrs. Cozette Tindell
Mrs. Cozette Tindell passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. She was 65.
Mrs. Tindell was born May 18, 1956 in Geneva County to the late Freddie and Charlotte Green. Cozette enjoyed crafts and fishing. She loved spending time with her family and adored her cat, Gabrielle.
In addition to her parents, a brother, Mike Green preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Charles Tindell; daughters: Christina Edmondson (Toby) and Linda Vicente; grandchildren: Caleb Fordham (Laurel), Boone Edmondson, Balie Edmondson, and Austin Sanchez (Veronica); three great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Ford (Don); brothers: Bill Green, Billy Wade Green, and Bobby Bottoms; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 25, 2021.