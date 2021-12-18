Craig Alan Forrester
Craig Alan Forrester, a resident of Webb, died Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 64.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the Center Baptist Church, near Webb, with Dr. Charles M. Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary. At other times, the family will be at the home of his mother, Faye Forrester, 3123 Wallace Buie Road, Webb. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2021.