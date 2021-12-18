Menu
Craig Alan Forrester
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Craig Alan Forrester

Craig Alan Forrester, a resident of Webb, died Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 64.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the Center Baptist Church, near Webb, with Dr. Charles M. Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary. At other times, the family will be at the home of his mother, Faye Forrester, 3123 Wallace Buie Road, Webb. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2021.
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
We will always remember you fun Christmas parties in Orlando may God bless you always Craig may you find peace in heaven that you searched for on earth but could not find God bless
Jose
December 24, 2021
