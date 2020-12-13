Cynthia Ann TereszkiewiczCynthia Ann Tereszkiewicz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer. Cyndi is survived by her husband, John Josef Tereszkiewicz. They shared 39 years of marriage together.Cyndi was born on July 13, 1958 in Geneva, AL. She was the daughter of Emmett and Patricia Johnson. She graduated from Troy University in 1976 with a degree in Environmental Science. Cyndi had been employed with the Alabama Department of Public Health since 1997, most recently working in Montgomery as the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for East Central and Southeastern counties for the state of Alabama. Prior to moving to Auburn, AL John and Cyndi resided in Dothan, AL from 1996 – 2018, making many friends and memories.Cyndi always made family her priority, often spending any free minute she had with them. She is survived by her father, Emmett Johnson (Sue), her brothers, Emmett Franklin Johnson II (Becky), and Forrest Johnson (Stephanie). In addition to her husband John, she is survived by their four children Anna Burchett (Gregory), Joshua Tereszkiewicz (Betsy), Peter Tereszkiewicz, and Jessica Gosdin (William). She was affectionately known as Nana to her two grandchildren, Emerson and Ryleigh Burchett, as well as several close friends that have become part of the family. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Cyndi was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Johnson.Cyndi always believed that it was important to have God, family and health in her life. She made a point to live each day as it came and to enjoy what it brought because there are no guarantees for tomorrow. Despite facing obstacles and challenges she always kept a positive attitude and tried her best to think of others first and often.The family will host a visitation at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm. Cyndi will be celebrated during a Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Auburn, AL on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10 am. Immediately following the Funeral Mass, she will be laid to rest at Town Creek Cemetery.