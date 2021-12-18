Dan Hutto
Dan Hutto of Chancellor, AL passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. He was 82 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva, AL with Rev. Scott Crooms and Bro. Teddy Fain officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Memorial Park in Enterprise, AL with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva, AL directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Hutto to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Dan was born in Geneva, AL on October 19, 1939 to the late Henry Byrd and Martha Cureton Hutto. Dan worked over 50 years in the tractor and farming industry. He enjoyed taking care of his customers and helping them any way he could. Anyone that knew Dan knew just how much he loved to talk. He will be missed by his family and his countless friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Ruth Nichols Hutto; two sisters, Mary Lois Wesley, and Peggy Hix; three brothers, Jimmy, Joel, and J.L. Hutto.
Mr. Hutto is survived by one daughter, Janet Hutto Russell (Jim) of Warner Robins, GA, one son, Mike Hutto (Terri) of Chancellor; four grandchildren, Jaimie Miller (Wes), Jordan Russell, Charlie Davidson (Amanda) all of Warner Robins, GA, and Jessi Russell of Charleston, SC; four great-grandchildren, Liam Miller, Holdyn Miller, Sadie Davidson, and Cooper Davidson all of Warner Robins, GA; one sister, Joyce Adams (Danny) of Hamilton, GA; one brother, Sammy Hutto of Enterprise, AL; and many nieces and nephews.
To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.net
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2021.